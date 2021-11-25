Imported tea consumption on the decline

The consumption of imported tea witnessed a slight decrease of 0.55 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The tea imports during July-October (2021-22) stood at $188.307 million against the imports of $189.339 million during July-October (2020-21), according to data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the tea imports decreased by 2.77 percent during the period under review as these shrunk from 86,999 metric tons to 84,590 metric tons, the data revealed. The overall food imports increased by 36.99 percent from $2282.457 million last year to $3126.842 million during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, tea imports decreased by 21.54 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports during October 2021 were recorded at $37.171 million against the imports of $47.377 million in October 2020.













