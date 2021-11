Lower Kohistan: On Wednesday, A chid, a woman included among six people died in a car crash. All the deceased belonged to the same family.

The family was going to Gilgit from Islamabad, rescue sources informed.

According to the report, the family was going to Gilgit to attend the mourning rites of their dead relatives when their car met an accident, killing six people of the same family including a child and a woman on Karakoram Highway.