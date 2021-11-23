Yousuf Raza Gilani’s mother in law dies

On Monday, Former premier and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani’s mother in law left the world for eternity.

she was the wife of former Senator Pir Israr Hussain Shah and mother of former MPA Pir Syed Ibrar Hussain Shah and grandmother of former MPA Pir Qutab Ali shah alias Ali Baba.

Pir Israr Hussain Shah is Sajjada Nasheen (custodian) of the Shrine Qutbia Sandlianwali Sharif in Tehsil Pir Mehal, district Toba Take Singh.

Her funeral prayers would be offered today after Asr Prayer at the Shrine of Qutbia Sharif.