Islamabad reports 12 fresh dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported 12 more dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), rural and urban areas of Islamabad have reported 12 patients with dengue hemorrhagic fever.

The DHO said that nine cases were reported from rural areas and three from urban areas of Islamabad.

Nineteen people have died of the mosquito-borne disease in the current season so far. Overall 4,554 dengue fever patients have been reported so far.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.