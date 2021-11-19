Pakistan, UK finalise agreement to tackle illegal migration

Permanent Secretary of the United Kingdom’s Home Office Mathew Rycroft and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar finalised negotiations on the UK-Pakistan Readmissions Agreement to tackle illegal immigrants for return and sharing of data on criminals who are residing in the UK unlawfully.

“The UK is committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on migration as part of a deep and mutually beneficial relationship,” the statement issued by the British High Commission in Pakistan read.

The agreement, aimed at tackling migration, was finalised during UK Home Office permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft’s “productive two-day visit to Pakistan, The agreement will enable sharing of criminal records between the UK and Pakistani authorities to support effective law enforcement cooperation between the two countries. Rycroft also spoke about the UK Home Office’s new immigration system that will level the global playing field to those wishing to come to the UK, adding that the Pakistani students will benefit from new graduate routes, providing an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students to enter into skilled roles in the UK job market.