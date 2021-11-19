Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight resurge

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Thursday was recorded 22,501 with 460 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 336 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, nine of them were under treatment in different hospitals and one of them died in his or her respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 10 deceased Covid-19 patients, three of them expired on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Sindh.

There were 1,044 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with seven more infected admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.11 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 14 percent, Peshawar 21 percent, Lahore 13 percent, and Multan 24 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 20 percent, Lahore 14 percentage, Sargodha 24 percent, and Multan 36 percent.

Around 121 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 41,131 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,714 in Sindh, 14,351 in Punjab, 9,009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,942 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 570 in Balochistan, 378 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 167 in AJK.

Around 1,229,683 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,280,822 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,521, Balochistan 33,422, GB 10,404, ICT 107,406, KP 179,346, Punjab 442,162 and Sindh 473,561.

About 28,638 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,609 people perished in Sindh, three of them perished in the hospital and one out of the hospital on Wednesday.

In Punjab, some 12,986 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Two of the infected people died in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,809 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Wednesday, 949 individuals died in ICT, 358 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK.

A total of 21,525,597 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,087 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.