Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw

MONTEVIDEO: Argentina qualified for next year’s World Cup in Qatar as a point in their 0-0 draw with Brazil on Tuesday proved enough after defeats for Chile and Uruguay. The reigning Copa America champions came into the match against their arch rivals knowing that a win might not be enough to secure their ticket, but a draw could be. And Chile’s 2-0 defeat at home to Ecuador, coupled with Uruguay’s 3-0 loss to Bolivia, sent Argentina through. It caps a fine year for Argentina and Lionel Messi, who won their 15th Copa America in July with a 1-0 final victory over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium. “If we analyze this year, it was beautiful. What we’ve been through with the fans … everything was complete,” said Rodrigo De Paul. Argentina welcomed back six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to their starting line-up while star forward Neymar missed out for Brazil. But Messi was unable to inspire his team in a match of few chances, against opponents who booked their ticket to Qatar on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Colombia. Brazil remain top of the qualifying group, six points clear of Argentina, who took their unbeaten run to 27 matches.













