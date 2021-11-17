New JIT formed in Nazim Jokhio murder case

In the Nazim Jokhio murder case the administration has formed a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) following reservations over the prior investigation team by the complainant.

The new JIT will be headed by AIG Finance Tanveer Alam Oddho and inspector Siraj Lashari and DSP Ghulam Ali Jamani. On Wednesday, Sindh DIG Crime and Investigation Asim Qaimkhani released an order in this regard.

Moreover, as per the notification, the investigation team has been changed after the approval of the additional IG, Karachi range.

Complainant Afzal Jokhio has submitted an application to the AIG, Karachi region for the change of the JIT suggesting three names including AIG Finance Tanveer Alam, inspector Siraj Lashari and DSP Ghulam Ali Jamani.

Furthermore, after the formation of the new JIT, the previous team will be dissolved automatically.

Although, the new three-member team will retrieve all the records of the Jokhio murder case from the previous JIT and will start functioning immediately.