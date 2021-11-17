Operational hazards caused flights cancellation at Allama Iqbal International Airport

On Wednesday morning, eight international and domestic flights were cancelled.

Shortage of aircrafts and the operational hazards resulted in cancellation of flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The cancelled flights included Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Dubai 203/204, Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404 and Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408, according to the airport inquiry.

Moreover, Serene Airline’s flight from Lahore to Rasal Al-Khaima 1725 and PIA’s flight from Lahore to Sharjah 185 were also cancelled.