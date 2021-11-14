COP 26 ends with global agreement to speed up action on climate change

London claimed that nearly 200 countries agreed the “Glasgow Climate Pact” to keep 1.5C alive, but it will only be delivered with a huge global effort, according to a press release of the British High Commission Islamabad on Sunday The 26th global United Nations climate summit came to a successful in the UK with a global agreement to accelerate action on climate change this decade.

Agreements made at COP26 include 130 countries across the globe, including Pakistan, committing to end and reverse deforestation, along with cutting methane emissions by 30pc by the year 2030. Around 30 big Pakistani businesses signed up to the UK in Pakistan’s 26for26 campaign pledging to halve their carbon emissions by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.