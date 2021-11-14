Rohit Shetty plans to start shooting ‘Singham 3’ next year

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he knows the audience’s excitement for the third installment of his cop drama Singham, but the director says the film won’t be released until 2023. At the end of his latest blockbuster, Sooryavanshi, Shetty teased the third installment of his popular Singham franchise, starring superstar Ajay Devgn.

The climax of the film led to some speculation that the filmmaker would set the movie in Kashmir, against the backdrop of the cancellation of Article 370.

This article, which gave the former Jammu and Kashmir a special status, was abolished in August 2019.

When asked about the same thing, Rohit Shetty told PTI, “People are saying … but that happens in any big movie. It’s okay because people write their own stories.”

Shetty said the team has a “basic idea” about what the movie’s story will look like, but he hasn’t made a final draft yet. The filmmaker said that he is already occupied by Ranveer Singh comedy Cirkus and Ajay Devgn also has a pending movie slate, so Singham 3 is a long way off. “We have a basic idea of what the story of Singham 3 will be. In reality, we are making Cirkus. We depart for the final schedule of the film on December 2nd in Ooty. “Because of the pandemic, Ajay already has a backlog. So he can’t start shooting until the end of next year. It’s understandable because of the euphoria of Sooryavanshi, people want Singham 3. However, we won’t release the movie until 2023,” he added.

Singham was released in 2011 to a thunderous reception. The sequel Singham Returns was also a big hit.

Rohit Shetty said that the action was high in the third installment and it would take time to implement the project.

“If you start shooting by November 2022 … it’s a big action movie, so it will take seven months to complete. I have a lot of time to write the final draft. Think about whether you want to bring in more characters. Analyze Sooryavanshi and think about what not to repeat. The journey will take time,” he added.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi was released across India on November 5, and is said to have revived the coronavirus pandemic-hit movie exhibition business.