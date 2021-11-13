We are ready to give our fullest for our country, says Mohammad Rizwan

DUBAI: On Friday night, Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan said that the Pakistan players are passionate like “soldiers” and are ready to give their fullest for the honor of their country.

Rizwan was talking to the media before leaving for Bangladesh with the rest of the national team. “I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me,” he said.

“I am always ready [to play] for Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan lost its thrilling semi-final clash against Australia, breaking the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

However, the national team received praise from millions of Pakistanis at home, and abroad, for playing outstandingly throughout the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had spent two nights in a Dubai hospital in its Intensive Care Unit for a chest infection, gave the entire nation a scare when reports started doing the rounds that he and former captain Shoaib Malik may miss the semi-final match after contracting the flu.

However, Rizwan and Malik were both declared fit to play the match. After Pakistan lost the game in the second-last over courtesy of a late blitz from Matthew Wade, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed, in the ICU, went viral on social media.