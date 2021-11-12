Engro Fertilisers partners with Punjab government for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign

Engro Fertilisers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has conducted a series of farmer seminars to support the government of Punjab’s “Grow More Wheat” initiative for enhanced food security and farmer productivity in the country.

The seminars, organised in Sargodha, Gujranwala and Kabirwala, were graced by Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Minister of Agriculture Punjab, as the chief guest. The events were attended by more than 2,000 progressive farmers, dealers and other important stakeholders related to the agricultural sector.

Under the “Grow More Wheat” campaign, Engro Fertilisers is supporting the provincial government by training farmers in the best crop and fertiliser management practices for increased productivity and profitability. This will, consequently, encourage farmers to increase wheat cultivation area in the country and ensure sufficient wheat stocks for greater food and nutrient security of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Ali, Head of Research and Development, Engro Fertilisers, reiterated the Company’s long-standing commitment to help Pakistani farmers grow. He shared that Engro Fertilisers is the only urea manufacturer offering seed to harvest solutions, including a range of quality seeds, value-added fertilisers and agro chemicals to drive improvement in quality and yield of crops at lower input costs.

Khusrau Nadir Gilani, Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Fertilisers, highlighted that the local fertiliser industry is providing urea cheaper by Rs8,500 compared to the global market. As a result of the significantly lower prices, which are at 2012 levels, the local fertiliser industry will save farmers from an additional burden in excess of Rs363 billion this year. Through import substitution, the fertiliser sector will contribute more than $3 billion towards reducing the trade deficit in 2021. Further, the local fertiliser industry can also tap export potential of more than $400 million without any additional investment.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi appreciated Engro Fertilisers for partnering with the Department of Agriculture to deliver the message of enhanced productivity to growers. He said that, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, the Punjab government has allocated higher funds for subsidies on fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, tube wells, drip irrigation, tractors and agri machinery. He also distributed Kissan cards to growers and recognised top performing farmers in the yield competition.