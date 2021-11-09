Pakistan celebrates birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal

Today (Tuesday) marks the 144th birth anniversary of the Pakistan national poet, Allama Iqbal, who played an important role in motivating the Muslims of the sub-continent for a separate homeland for the glory of Islam and rekindled their faith with his poetry.

A Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore this morning to pay tribute to the acclaimed scholar.

The contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the honorary change of guard at the mausoleum.

Every year the day is celebrated with full zeal and zest all over Pakistan and the day begins with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Iqbal is known in Pakistan and other parts of the world as a “Poet of the East”.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is also famous because of his Allahabad address of 1930 which proved to be a watershed moment in pre-partition politics.

Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.