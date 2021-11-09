Using Religion for Politics

This government is using religion to divert the attention of the masses from the issues emerging from the neglect of his government. The bad governance has resulted in hyperinflation, an unstable economy and an increased poverty rate. Today, every four in ten Pakistanis are living below the poverty line, and anti-government sentiments are exponentially increasing within the public. The demagogue Prime Minister may have many shortcomings that led to the poor state of affairs, but he is shrewd and wise enough to know when and how to use religion – a beneficial tool to secure political goals and maintain social order. For that, a clergy-ruler nexus works the best. But does it always work? Absolutely Not.

In Pakistan, information flows from top to bottom and anything associated with religious values is warmly welcomed by the masses. Clergy plays a big role in shaping public opinion and the ruling elite usually takes advantage of that. Imran Khan is not the first to use religion in politics in the country. The most prominent name is that of former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq. He helped the US defeat the Soviets using the Mujahideen in the ’80s. The move changed the culture of Pakistan’s society from relatively moderate to conservative. Others, including the charismatic leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also used it frequently. Now Imran Khan is doing their political imitation.

The cricket star-turned-politician has portrayed himself to be a Muslim leader who is supposed to revive Riyasat-e-Madina, a concept of huge significance in Islam. It refers to the state that was set up by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself and had all the characteristics the Pakistani religious society romanticises. The masses can easily be manipulated by sugar-coated words. Instead of acting as the Prime Minister of electoral democracy, he is keen to build his image as a spiritual person using his party’s strong social media cell. Imran repeatedly recalls the lost heritage of Muslims and builds his perception to be the one who has a magic wand to renew the social culture of Pakistan. However, despite the gimmicks, the religious men (for example the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) are still often found standing against the government that claims to champion the cause of Islam. It is an iron fact of history that no amount of religiosity, or for instance any ideology, is enough to satisfy a few who always want more of that.

Pakistan’s foreign policy, like all other countries, is built on self-interest and not on moral values. Realism always takes the driving seat leaving morality behind.

The hatred for the West is ingrained in the masses, especially in religious circles. However, it is easy to note that the Tablighi Jamaat and other organisations aimed to spread the message of Islam find it much easier to operate in the same Western countries that are deemed Islamophobic.

Recently, the government has established a Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority to conduct research on how to disseminate lessons from the life of the Prophet (PBUH) to the masses. The Prime Minister said that the Western world does not understand that Islam is a religion of peace, so the newly established authority will spread the message of Islam to the world.

When our officials and even religious organisations show double standards, the aim of tackling Islamophobia gets fragile in the international arena. At home, not only is the use of religion for scoring political goals dangerous but it backfires too often. It couldn’t save the previous rulers either. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged by the Islamist dictator Zia-ul-Haq. Zia himself is remembered as the one who damaged the country more than anyone else. Nawaz Sharif’s party’s political support was damaged by the rise of another religious party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) whose only standing is the religion itself. Imran Khan must remain cautious that religion can bounce back against himself too. After all, his personality is not considered much Islamic by many.

The writer is a political scientist and writes on international relations and sociopolitical issues.