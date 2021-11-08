Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday evening visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid floral wreath at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his mother Slain Chairperson of PPP and former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Former Chairperson of PPP Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s first wife Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. He also offered ‘Fateha’ at all the graves. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also prayed for the solidarity and security of the homeland and establishment of true democracy in the country.













