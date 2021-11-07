‘Politically unemployed’ PDM leaders striving to get political oxygen: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that unsuccessful, rejected by the people and politically unemployed persons have held another meeting to seek political oxygen.

Giving his reaction to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s virtual meeting, he said that instead of changing dates of their rallies, they should change their deeds.

Fawad remarked that the path to the hearts of the people could be paved by repentance and not by conspiracies. But the ‘Association of Politically Unemployed’ has decided that they will not be a part of any good work in Pakistan, he lamented.

Separately, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the bar association could play a role in bringing the political parties closer on the issue of major reforms. “We will welcome the role of lawyers and bar associations in electoral reform, NAB ordinance and other important legislation”, the minister said during a meeting with newly elected office bearers of Supreme Court Bar Association led by President Ahsan Bhoon.’

He asked the legal community that instead of challenging the NAB ordinance, they should suggest reforms to the government. He said that lawyers play the role of a bridge between the bar and the bench and this role should also be adopted in national affairs.

He said that the lawers’ community should continue to play its role for the rule of law in the society. “Bar associations will have to make efforts to expedite pending cases in judiciary”, said Chaudhry Fawad.

Establishment of a developed society was not possible without justice, he said. “We will solve the problems facing the legal fraternity”, he said. The minister assured the delegation that welfare of lawyers was top priority of the government and it was taking all possible steps in this regard. Congratulating the officials of the Supreme Court Bar Association on their victory in the recent elections he assured them of all possible cooperation.