55 Dai’sh fighters ‘surrender’ in eastern Afghanistan: Taliban

The Taliban on Saturday claimed that over 50 Islamic State (IS), also known as Dai’sh militants “surrendered” in the restive eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

An official statement from the Taliban’s intelligence headquarters in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, said that 55 fighters associated with the Dai’sh terrorist group had laid down their guns there.

It said the head of the intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security in Nangarhar, Doctor Bashir, granted “conditional pardon” through mediation by tribal elders to these former fighters who had been carrying out destructive activities in the Kot, Spin Ghar, and Achin districts of the province. “If anyone (among the fighters) violates (the accord) there will be strict legal actions (against them),” the statement quoted the Taliban intelligence chief as saying. The statement further said that the surrendering militants regretted their past actions and vowed to live peacefully under the Islamic Emirate.

Last week, another batch of 65 militants had surrendered in the same province that has been witnessing a spike in targeted assassinations and bomb blasts in connection with rifts between the Taliban and Dai’sh. Earlier this month, the Taliban claimed dismantling a Dai’sh hideout in the capital Kabul that had been blamed for many attacks.