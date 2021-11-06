CTD detains gangster in Karachi raid

KARACHI: On Saturday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested an escaped gangster said to be associated with the Lyari gang war in a raid in Karachi’s Purana Golimar.

Chaudhry Safdar, CTD head, maintained that Miraj alias Chotu is a close relative of criminal Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, and the nephew of gangster Sajid Wajid.

During the investigation, the CTD chief said, it was found out that the gangster was involved in targeted killings. He shot dead a policeman, Farooq, in 2019 and killed four other people from 2012 to 2014.

Chaudhry further said that the accused was involved in acts of terrorism and extortion, adding that further investigation against him is underway.

Earlier on November 4, local police arrested two members of an Afghan gang involved in robberies. The gang was operating in Lyari and was involved in robberies in shops at night, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

The arrested accused are Afghan nationals and committed robberies in the night in the city locality.