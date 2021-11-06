Islamabad records 86 new cases of dengue fever

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, 86 new patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever surfaced in Islamabad, according a health official.

In the last 24 hours, rural areas have reported 41 patients of dengue fever. Whereas, urban areas have reported 45 cases in the federal capital, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said.

The death toll from dengue fever surged to 17 after two more people died from the viral disease.

A total of 4,071 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.