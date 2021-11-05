Aryan to appear before NCB today in drug case

On Friday (today), Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as per the rules.

According to Indian media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was released on bail, will have to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today to indicate his presence before the agency.

This condition was set by the Mumbai High Court on bail for the 23-year-old. Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai Arthur Road Jail on October 30 after spending 22 days in jail.

The Mumbai High Court had defined 14 conditions for Aryan’s bail. Aryan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and will have to appear before the NCB every Friday.

Conditions include not engaging in similar activities, not talking to other defendants such as his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media. If any of these conditions are violated, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may request the cancellation of Aryan Khan’s bail.

Earlier on October 2 last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan along with his friends on drug charges.