SHC prolongs protective bail of Nisar Khuhro in Wheat procurement for 10 days

KARACHI: On Friday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has prolonged the protective bail of PPP’s leader Nisar Khuhro and others accused in the case for 10 days in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the wheat procurement.

Nisar Khuhro appeared before the SHC bench demanding an extension in the pre-arrest bail.

The reference is being shifted to the NAB court from the high court after the promulgation of the NAB amendment ordinance.

Meanwhile, Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering