PM’s resignation will be the greatest relief to the people, says Marriyum 

On Wednesday, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb while denouncing PM maintained that Imran Khan’s resignation will be the greatest relief package for the people, Daily Times reported

She criticized Imran Khan for the heavy inflation, economic disaster and rampant unemployment in the country, adding that Imran Khan’s first and foremost priority is to make the lives of the people hell by telling lies.

Marriyam advised the premier not to address the nation and avoid further lies. She further named the expected relief package to be announced by the PM in his address to the nation an eyewash.

Her statement came following the government’s announcement that a “big relief package” is to be unveiled today in order to deal with rising inflation and provide relief to 10 million people directly.

“You have no ability to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia that has good terms with you,” Marriyam alleged.

She said if the prime minister actually intended to provide relief to the masses “then he should revert wheat price to Rs35 per kg and power tariff to Rs11 per unit”.

She said that Imran Khan had promised to eliminate corruption within the first 90 days of his government “but it proved to be an eyewash”.

She said the prime minister had also promised to convert the PM House into a university but he didn’t fulfil this promise too.