Allies show confidence in PM’s leadership, policies

A delegation of the leaders of government’s allied parties called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and expressed their full confidence in his leadership and policies

During the meeting matters relating to overall political and economic situation in the country were discussed.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law Farogh Nasim, and Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq represented the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM). Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was represented by MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza.

Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi represented Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q). Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) was represented by Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad represented Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP).

Special Assistant to PM Shahzain Bugti represented Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

The government side was represented by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattaq, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government’s coalition partners graciously supporting the electoral reforms of Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured him of taking forward the agenda in future. “We have put forth our idea of electoral reforms which is comprised on 49-points before our coalition partners including PML-Q and MQM who will be further briefed on this in near future,” he said while addressing media.

He said PM Imran Khan met the coalition partners after chairing the federal cabinet meeting and took them into confidence on the government’s stance on Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the backdrop of electoral reforms. The minister said there was a consistent position of the government on electoral system which is needed to be reformed for ensuring free and fair elections and strengthening democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take the nation into confidence on Wednesday (today) on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a private TV channel reported. The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security, and political situation in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the premier would also take the nation into confidence about the government’s economic policies in his address tomorrow. He said the prime minister would announce a package for the masses in the address. A day earlier, Chaudhry had said PM Imran Khan would announce a “Mega Relief Package” soon amid rising inflation.

The development comes after the government started to implement a secretive agreement signed with the proscribed party as reports suggested more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab in line with the deal.