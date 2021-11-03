TLP agreement: govt set to withdraw appeal against Saad Rizvi’s release

The government has started to implement a secretive agreement signed with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), with reports suggesting that it has released more than 800 supporters of the party arrested across Punjab under the deal, a private TV channel reported.

Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan chaired a meeting of the steering committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to work out how the deal with TLP would be executed. It was attended by Punjab’s Minister for Law Raja Basharat, secretaries of the federal interior ministry, additional chief secretary of the Punjab Home Department, other officials, as well as some members of the TLP. According to the Punjab Home Department, 860 persons who were not facing any formal charges have been released across Punjab. The meeting also decided to withdraw its appeal filed against the release of TLP leader Saad Rizvi. The government had earlier challenged the order of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench regarding Rizvi’s release.

Meanwhile, talking to a private channel, Saylani Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui, who was present during negotiations between the TLP and the government, said the agreement cannot be made public before the 10th day of the deal, even as he assured that its contents “do not go against the national interest”.

The Punjab government has released more than 800 workers of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said on Tuesday. He said the people who were released were those arrested during crackdowns on the protests – which started on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal – and raids. They were released after scrutiny was completed, Basharat said, adding that workers against whom first information reports (FIRs) were registered would have to obtain bail from courts. The minister said it was yet to be decided whether TLP workers who were detained under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 1960 would also be released.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hassan Khawar said more than 1,800 people had been taken into custody under MPO, of whom 860 had been released. He added that the remaining marchers would be released soon as well. He further said meetings of the government’s steering committee were being held to devise the plan for the implementation of the agreement inked with the TLP.

Meanwhile, the tortured body of a policeman was found from fields in Wazirabad on Tuesday, police spokesperson Nayab Haider said.

The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on Oct 20, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order”. However, TLP leader Pir Ajmal Qadri had later said the purpose of the move was “respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”, while also demanding Rizvi’s release.

After three days of clashes with the police in Lahore, the TLP started a long march to Islamabad on Oct 22. Five police officials were martyred and scores of others from both sides received injuries in clashes in Lahore and Gujranwala as the marchers moved on the Grand Trunk Road. The TLP leadership on Oct 30 asked the protesters to wait at Wazirabad for further instructions when the government and the group started negotiations. On Sunday, members of the negotiating team from the government side claimed that they had reached an ‘agreement’ with the proscribed group but refused to divulge its details.