COP26: Pakistan all set for ‘Global Net Zero’

The 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) took off on Sunday, October 31 for 13 days. The top target of the conference is to set a tone to secure global net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century and keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius rise in the global mean temperature within reach. Countries are being asked to come forward with ambitious 2030 emissions reductions targets that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century. To deliver on these stretching targets, countries will need to accelerate the phase-out of the use of coal, curtail deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles, and encourage investment in renewables.

The second target for the countries is to adapt framework mechanisms to protect communities and natural habitats by protecting and restoring ecosystems and to build defences, warning systems and resilient infrastructure and agriculture to avoid loss of homes, lives and livelihoods. The third target is to push the developed countries to make good on their promise to mobilize at least $100bn in climate finance per year by 2020. International financial institutions must play their part towards unleashing trillions in private and public-sector finance required to secure global net zero. The fourth key target of the conference is to pave a path for partnerships to rise for the challenges of the climate crisis by working together.

Generously acclaimed globally, Pakistan’s performance on Climate Action – SDG 13 in the last three years has been further strengthened by the launch of three country strategies by the mid of October 2021. They are REDD+ Country Strategy, the first-ever National Wildlife Strategy, and the updated National Climate Change Policy 2021. A national framework for policy advocacy, communication and outreach is in the process. The Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GEB), the GEF and UNDP supported project of the Ministry of Climate Change, is on it. Pakistan’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) document, presented at the COP26, is being considered as one of the best, setting up ambitious targets for 2030. All commendation for Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam for translating the prime minister’s vision into national policy frameworks that will contribute to the Global Net-Zero agenda for the reduction in carbon emissions.

Deforestation and forest degradation is the second largest anthropogenic source of atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC)Fifth Assessment Report, deforestation and forest degradation contributes about 11 per cent towards Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. At the same time, the forestry sector has the potential to sequester 31 per cent of CO2 emissions, which constitute one of the main greenhouse gases. Halting and reversing deforestation is, therefore, one of the most important activities to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) is a concept adopted by the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Sixteenth Meeting of Conference of Parties (COP16), Cancun 2010. It is a forest-based climate change mitigation approach where participation of countries in REDD+ is voluntary. It is also recognized in Article 5 of the very popular Paris Agreement.

Pakistan has successfully completed the first phase of the REDD+ that is ‘Readiness’ with all required research, feasibility studies, and policy frameworks. Now, Pakistan has to find funds for the demonstration phase to be eligible for the third phase – the ‘Full Implementation’ one to access results-based payments against fully measured, reported and verified actions.

All four provinces and the two administrative entities have fully supported the REDD+ Readiness phase with the all-out support and dynamic participation, and by showing their commitments and contributing to the research, feasibility studies and their inputs to the country framework approved and launched early October 2021. They have already started robust and transparent forest monitoring through drone technology, provided by the REDD+ project. National Forest Reference Emission Level has also been prepared to monitor the difference afterwards besides the REDD+ Safeguards Information System.

The National Ozone Unit of the Ministry of Climate Change has a long history of interventions in Pakistan on reducing the substances causing the depletion of the Ozone Layer under the Montreal Protocol 1987. Pakistan signed and ratified the Protocol in 1992. Being a signatory, Pakistan is committed to phasing out the use of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS). The National Ozone Unit (Ozone Cell) was established in 1996 to monitor and ensure the implementation of the Montreal Protocol. It is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan is in full compliance with regard to the import and consumption of all Ozone Depleting Substances. The NOU extends assistance to the local ODS-based industry for its conversion into Ozone friendly technology through the implementing agencies such as UNDP, UNEP, UNIDO and World Bank with the financial assistance of the Multilateral Fund (MLF). UNDP has also extended support for the institutional strengthening of the Montreal Protocol Project – the NOU while the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) extends assistance in capacity building and awareness activities. Now, the NOU is forwarding to the National Cooling Action Plan, which will lead the country to a green energy and energy-efficiency regime.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director Devcom-Pakistan. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed.