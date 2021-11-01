Lahore Listed Number 1 For Air Quality

Pakistan is facing Smog since 2016, which means we are breathing in this hazardous air for 5 years. According to latest reports of ‘Air Quality and Pollution’ Lahore is ranked 327, the most polluted city in the world.

Although the list is updated every hour but a snapshot of Monday noon shows the metropolitan of Punjab on the top.

And here we beat India again.

As per the pollution report by the US Air Quality Index (AQI) today morning, Delhi is ranked second, while Mumbai and Kolkata have been ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Meanwhile Karachi is ranked 14 with AQI of 156.

The AQI ranking above 301 would trigger health warnings of emergency conditions and is classified as hazardous.

Punjab Government has decided to take action against the ones burning crop residues as the public is suffering from high level of air pollution. Smog causes breathing issues, irritation in eyes and throat, asthma attack and lung cancer if regular long-term exposure.