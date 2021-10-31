‘Over 100 firms to participate in ‘Look Africa’ conference’

Abdul-Razak-Dawood-4Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has announced plans to hold the second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference at Lagos in Nigeria from 23rd of next month.

In a tweet on Saturday, the advisor said that over 100 companies from Pakistan will participate in the three-day event. He said the government is committed to geographic and product diversification of exports.

The Ministry of Commerce will hold the second Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) in Lagos, Nigeria from Nov 23-25 as part of its product and geographical diversification initiatives under the ‘Look Africa’ policy. A single country exhibition will also be held on the occasion, the ministry said a day earlier.

An official announcement said that so far 113 leading Pakistani companies representing textiles, cosmetics, leather, food, pharmaceuticals, tractors, electrical appliances, fans, cable, steel, surgical, paint, chemicals, IT and sports sectors have confirmed their participation in the event.

The first PATDC was held at Nairobi, Kenya to cater to East African countries. The organisation of the second PATDC was delayed in view of the travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second PATDC is being held to cater to the Western part of Africa. Buyers from 15 countries of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Economic Community of West African States, including Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea etc. have been invited. Buyers from all the Nigerian States are invited.