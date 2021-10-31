Bitcoin reaches $61,448 as crypto market cap hits $2.76t

The cryptocurrency market remained positive for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with the market capitalisation gaining 1.4 percent to reach $2.76 trillion as of 1235 hours GMT.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, gained 0.73 percent to reach $61,448. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.158 trillion.

Similarly, ether (ETH) price inched 0.06 percent up to reach $4,324. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $507.5 billion.

Similarly, XRP price gained 2.74 percent to reach $1.09. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $109 billion after this increase. On the other hand, cardano (ADA) price inched down by 0.55 percent to reach $1.99. Its market capitalisation has reached $64.5 billion with this decrease.

However, dogecoin (DOGE) gained 0.57 percent to reach $0.284. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $37.4 billion.

According to experts, despite this week’s solid performance, DOGE bulls seem to have taken a breather, as the price enters an upside consolidative mode after Thursday’s massive surge to four-month tops of $0.3556. In doing so, DOGE price surpassed the mid-August highs of $0.3552, from where the preceding downtrend had kicked in.

They said that the DOGE price is trying hard to defend the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $0.2861, as it extends the corrective pullback from two-month highs on Saturday. However, DOGE price continues to waver within Friday’s trading range, as the bulls bid time before a convincing extension of the renewed upswing.