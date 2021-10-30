How “Black Day” was observed in the US

It was a nice warm day in October in Washington D.C and I was preparing to leave for the Indian Embassy to cover a protest of Kashmiris as they were observing “Black Day ” to condemn 74 years of Indian illegal occupation. My wife, who was off from her work on this day (not because of Black Day) had asked to join me for this trip as she thought it was going to be a big crowd. She wanted to help me with the camera work and that sounded like a good idea, so we left.

As soon as I reached the Indian Embassy, I was trying to find the overwhelming crowd of Kashmiris and Pakistanis but there was no one. I believed they were going to be late as per tradition, but suddenly my wife saw a few people chanting slogans in front of the statue of Gandhi. I noticed there were only six to eight people, so I asked my wife to please stay in the car and let me see what was going on. I got my camera and reached the spot and was disappointed to see a small number of people (not more than 10) at this important place on a very important day. Prominent Kashmiri leaders Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai and Zareef Khan were leading the protest. These two people can be seen across the US when it is something happening regarding the cause of Jammu and Kashmir but where was the rest of the lot?

I remember covering Kashmiris’ protest like six years ago outside the White House and Indian Embassy and there was always a huge crowd like more than of thousand people and sometimes joint protest with the Sikh community but for the past few years, the organisers have failed to pull the large crowds not just in Washington D.C but also in other states. There was also a protest in Chicago arranged by the Kashmir Solidarity Council and only eight people turned up while the Pakistan Embassy also registered their symbolic participation by arranging an indoor event with the staff of the Embassy and do not even bother to invite Kashmiris and other communities but they claimed in the press release that a special event was organized with the picture exhibition, depicting photographs of Kashmiri living under Indian brutalities and obviously, only Embassy’s staff got that honour to witness that special event and photo exhibition. The same kind of reports was also received from the Consulates of New York and Houston and LA.

Pakistani missions abroad who spend thousands of dollars to host community events have no interest in spending a single penny to observe “Black Day.”

So, this is the reality of diplomatic efforts for the cause of Kashmir in the most important capital of the world while we can imagine what efforts are being done in other parts of the earth. And then you cry and complain that no one is listening to the voice of Kashmiris. I am sorry to say but there is not even an answer to their prayers too as “God helps those who help themselves.” “You can not even pull a crowd of hundred people for the protest then how can you get the freedom for Kashmiris.”Pakistani missions abroad who spend thousands of dollars to host community events have no interest in spending a single penny to observe “Black Day.” The US Senators, Congressmen, representatives of “Think Tanks,” the State Department and others could have been invited on this special occasion. Large gatherings can be arranged to create more awareness about this issue but nothing. Oh yes, one thing I forgot to mention is that at least a special wing of the Pakistani mission in the United States arranged “Digital Trucks” in New York and Washington D.C to create awareness about Jammu and Kashmir.

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at jahanzaibali1@gmail.com and tweets@JazzyARY.