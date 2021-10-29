Indian plane used Pakistani airspace over Lahore region



Two days ago, an Indian Plane had used Pakistani airspace while flying from Srinagar to Sharjah, Daily times reported.

A plane of an Indian private airline took off from Srinagar in Occupied Kashmir and flew to Sharjah using Pakistani airspace over Lahore Region.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman Saifullah Khan approved that Indian private flight G81595 had used Pakistani airspace. However, he said he has no knowledge who was on board that plane.

The CAA director-general also remained silent on the issue.