CNG stations to remain closed on Oct 31 in Sindh

KARACHI: On Friday, Sui Southern Gas Company announced the suspension of CNG and RLNG stations for at least 24 hours on Oct 31 across Sindh due to lack of pressure and availability of the gas.

In order to abide by the sectorial priority amid depleting line packs and resultantly low pressure, the gas utility said it has to suspend the gas to RLNG and CNG stations starting on Sunday till 8 am on Monday.

It is “due to short supply of gas in SSGCL system”, said utility distributor management in a press release today.

Separately from the logistics realm, the railways schedule has reported upto 11-hour delay on Friday in reaching their destinations. This is because the banned outfit TLP continues its riot-like protests across the country.

The trains including Pakistan Express, Khyber Mail, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Business Express, Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express and Green Line, have all suffered delays in their estimated arrival and the passengers have had to wait long hours before reaching destinations.

The Awam Express and Pakistan Express suffered the longest delays of 11 hours, followed by Sir Syed Express and Khyber Mail with eight hours.