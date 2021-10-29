TLP has crossed the red line: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: State’s patience is already running out amid the protests by banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). On Thursday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that the banned outfit has crossed a red line.

The NSA warned the TLP to be mindful of the fact that there will be “no armed militias of any sort in our country”.

The statement from the top security adviser came as the protesters created chaos in Punjab’s cities. Also, the government is holding talks with their imprisoned leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Yusuf took to Twitter to condemn and warn the TLP protestors for orchestrating extreme violence against the policemen during their protest march.

He clarified that for all the individuals and groups who think they could challenge the writ of the Pakistani state, “do not test the proposition”. “As the basic principle of national security, the state will never shy away from protecting each and every citizen from any form of violence,” he underscored.

The NSA said that the proscribed organisation’s protestors had martyred policemen, destroyed public property, and continued to cause massive public disruption.

He warned that the law would take its course for each one of them adding: “and the outlaws will be treated like terrorists with no leniency”.

NSC meeting

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today) to discuss the ongoing situation in the country pertaining to the protests launched by the proscribed TLP.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the news.

“In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

He said the government had made it clear that no talks can take place unless the people of the banned party empty the streets and criminals who martyred the police are handed over to the institutions.

“Patriotic people should disassociate themselves from this protest, return to their homes and not become part of terrorism against the state,” he maintained.

He also tweeted that there was a difference between a protest of political parties and banned outfits.

“Peshkash Party, PML-N and PTI ran political movements and these were not armed ones. It is unfortunate that half-baked intellectuals consider the issue of the banned party a political matter,” he said.