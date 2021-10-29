Nice, Marseille draw 1-1, two months after game kicked-off

TROYES: Nice and Marseille drew 1-1 in French Ligue 1 on Wednesday, two months after the original fixture was abandoned due to crowd trouble. The rescheduled game, played behind closed doors at Troyes, saw Nice take the lead through Amine Gouiri after just six minutes. Dimitri Payet levelled for Marseille just before the half-time interval. “The draw seems the fairest outcome,” said Marseille cach Jorge Sampaoli. “In the first half Nice produced a lot more, but in the second half we had control and we could have scored a second goal.” However, Nice coach Christophe Galtier said he was disappointed not to have take all three points. “There is frustration and disappointment for my boys. With our scoring chances, I believe that my players deserved to win,” said Galtier.













