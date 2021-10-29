Najam Sheraz bursts into tears during live interview

Renowned Pakistani pop singer, music producer, peace activist and composer busted into tears in an on screen live interview.

According to the details, Najam Sheraz was lauded by the show host Waseem Badami on providing incredible contribution to the society. In response to this, the singer could not help himself from becoming emotional at the moment and offering gratitude to the show host on-camera. It is pertinent to mention that the star entered the Pakistan Music Industry in 1987. His first Urdu Nasheed, “Na Tera Khuda” is still listened with the same love and support. The singer has also given numerous appearances in different national and international documentaries.