Chinese companies offered to explore opportunities in e-commerce sector: Badar Uz Zaman

BEIJING: Pakistan is making all-out efforts to improve its e-commerce sector and offers the Chinese enterprises to benefit from attractive incentives and policies to explore opportunities in this sector, said Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Badar Uz Zaman.

“We need to attract the Chinese e-commerce application, developers, e-commerce payment solutions providers, and insurance companies so that we can develop a complete environment where e-commerce transactions can increase,” he told on the sidelines of Pakistan Investment Forum and the Cross-border E-commerce Business Negotiation Conference co-organized by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

He informed that Pakistan has a large population and around 150 million mobile phones are active while now people are switching towards smartphones. A number of applications are coming up but still, there are vast opportunities for other companies.

Badar said that there is a shortage of good parcel delivery services and the companies, adding, “If these services are introduced by China, like SF Express, ZTO, and other companies that are very efficient here so we good enhance our e-commerce and supplies chain industry.” He said that during the conference, several Chinese presented their own applications for comprehensive solutions covering banking, insurance, delivery, and all other aspects of e-commerce.

“These investors are also very keen to enter into Pakistani market and they also signed agreements with Pakistani commodities exporters,” he added. About the eleven-eleven big sale day for the e-commerce industry in China and around the globe, he said that some Pakistani e-commerce companies are also offering a lot of discounts. He hoped that one day Pakistan will also have this kind of supply chain in the e-commerce sector.

Badar pointed out that some companies who participated in today’s event will also be launching some applications and contribute towards this event. Regarding the participation of enterprises in the conference, he said that over 50 companies from various sectors attended today’s event and discussed the investment opportunities in Pakistan. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque gave the detailed insight of opportunities and even businesses available in Pakistan.

“The representatives of the companies raised so many questions and they were also provided a chance for business-to-business matchmaking. So, they met with the Pakistani entrepreneurs also. Ultimately, the companies that met each of them in this event, will go on into a real business.” He opined that owing to strong consumer demand in the Pakistan market, the Chinese companies could start a business very quickly in the special economic zones and industrial zones in Pakistan.