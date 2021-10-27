50 Years Back in the UN, China always stays true to its original aspiration

On October 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the Conference Marking the 50th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Lawful Seat of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations, saying that “The restoration of New China’s lawful seat in the United Nations was a momentous event for the world and the United Nations. It came as the result of joint efforts of all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice in the world. ”

Five decades ago, the 26th session of UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, deciding to restore all the rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN. It was a victory for justice and fairness in the world.

Over the past 50 years, China has firmly adhered to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and gradually participated in a wide range of issues of the UN affairs. Now China has become the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. China has actively engaged in South-South cooperation and North-South dialogue, making efforts for the world sustainable development. China has joined almost all universal inter-governmental organizations and many international treaties.

Chairman Mao Zedong once said, it was our fellow developing countries that “carried” the People’s Republic of China into the United Nations. Ever since, China has acted in the same spirit by firmly upholding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and speaking up for the developing world.

Whether in the past, at present, or in the future, China is committed to standing together with the developing countries. China’s vote in the United Nations is always for the well-being of developing countries, and for the justice of the entire world.

In particular, China will not forget that Pakistan made significant contributions to restoring China’s legitimate seat in the United Nations, and helped China to break through the diplomatic blockade of the Western countries.

The coverage of that historical moment appeared on the front pages of many Pakistan’s newspapers, in which the joy that Pakistan has shared equally with China so spontaneously on bearing of the massive favorable voting is still fresh. And there is a Pakistani veteran journalist named Ali, who has witnessed and covered the story half a century ago. When recalling the memory, he said “I have never seen such a resounding applause in my life” .

Over the past 70 years, despite the changing international and domestic landscapes, China and Pakistan have firmly stood together, overcome numerous difficulties and obstacles, and delivered remarkable outcomes in bilateral cooperation. History has proven time and again, that China and Pakistan are ironclad friends sharing weal and woe.

A high degree of mutual trust, mutual assistance, seeking peace and promoting development together are the most distinctive features of China-Pakistan relations, and the underlying rationale of our ironclad friendship.

Looking forward to the future, as President Xi said in his recent call with Prime Minister Imran Khan, China and Pakistan should stand together more firmly, advance our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

On the world stage, our two countries should enhance coordination, practice true multilateralism, promote international equity and justice, safeguard common interests and world peace and stability.

To this aim, President Xi Jinping solemnly proposed the Global Development Initiative. This major Initiative has set out a blueprint for the development of countries and international development cooperation, and pointed the way forward for global development and international development cooperation.

We are ready to work with Pakistan to set an example for implementing the Global Development Initiative, to improve global governance, and to jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.