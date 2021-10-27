Child Marriages

That Pakistan is home to one of the world’s largest child bride populations is old news. However, with Ulema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finally waking up to their moral responsibility of heralding a societal transformation, one can finally pin some hope on the new tide. Joining hands with social warriors, especially the Women Parliamentary Caucus, for the sake of setting a behavioural change, is no small feat. Since the religious elite is often seen at loggerheads with female leaders, such union must have ruffled a few feathers here and there. A good day for Pakistani children, indeed!

Similar credit goes to the Federal Shariat Court for declaring the misogynistic custom of Swara as unIslamic. Forcing innocent girls to bear the brunt of crimes they never committed in the name of peace is as misogynistic as a custom can get. Despite standing in a stark violation of international law and several human rights covenants signed by Pakistan, these practices continue to dot our landscape. In South Punjab, the monstrosity of Vani engulfs the lives of innumerable girls that should have otherwise enjoyed a day in the playground. Elsewhere, the deadly game of watta satta wreaks havoc upon minors. And these are just examples where both parties consent (or at least appear to) the arrangement. The horrifying proportion of teenagers being abducted to be married off under the guise of religion is another sordid story altogether.

Though relentless efforts by activists have certainly reduced the prevalence of this menace, it still refuses to bid the final adieu. The toothless reminiscent of colonial-era stands witness to over 21 per cent of girls getting robbed of their childhood in broad daylight. What else could we expect in a country where a 64-year-old legislator (of all people) made headlines for marrying a girl who could well pass as his granddaughter.

Pakistan is in a desperate position to update its framework in accordance with the 21-st century. It is thus heartening to see the clergy join the revolution at last. It wasn’t long ago that a restraint bill from Sindh Assembly was heavily censured on religious grounds. All prior attempts to raise the marriagable age were slammed by the CII as being against Islamic injunctions. The teachings of a religion that caused a frenzy in the patriarchal Arab society because of its phenomenal uplifting of women have for long been misinterpreted for personal vendettas. But now that the preachers are on our side, let’s strengthen legislation so that these marriages can no longer go unchecked. *