Azam Swati appears in ECP’s hearing today

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati turned to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today, over the allegations levelled against the electoral body, Daily Times reported.

Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

On the hearing, a junior lawyer told the court that Barrister Ali Zafar will plead Azam Swati’s case, who has been out of the city and busy in the Model Town case. The counsel requested an adjournment of the hearing.

The lawyer also requested one month’s period for filing a reply of the show cause notice served by the election commission to the railway’s minister.

“One month is a long period, 10 days are sufficient,” ECP member Nisar Durrani said.

The panel adjourned further hearing of the case until November 11.

Earlier, the election commission had served notices to Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.

The ECP had summoned Azam Swati on Oct. 26 (today) and Fawad Chaudhry on Oct. 27 (tomorrow).

The election commission had served notices on Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of EVMs in the next general elections.