Suspected robber gun down in Lahore

On Monday, a suspected robber was murdered while a traveler sustained wounds during an encounter with police, Daily Times reported.

According to police, Constable Sohail was coming from duty when he had an interaction with the robbers.

Four dacoits were busy with a looting spree in the outskirts of the provincial capital, Lahore.

As soon as the outlaws noticed the cop, they started firing making the police repulse the attack that resulted in the death of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the lawmen maintained that they have registered a case and started investigations.