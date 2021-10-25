350 protestors of banned outfit released: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: After successful negotiations between the government and banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), 350 TLP activists have been released from different jails in Punjab. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said this on Sunday.

The Punjab police had initiated a crackdown in the province against the banned outfit. It was after the group had announced a long march towards Islamabad last week. Police also arrested many of its workers and leaders.

In a statement, the interior minister urged the protesters to clear both sides of the Muridke road for traffic. He gave orders as per an understanding reached between the two sides a day earlier.

Talks with banned outfit successful

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Sunday had said that talks between the government and banned outfit TLP, after they threatened to march towards Islamabad, had been successful.

The interior minister had said that all the roads, which had been closed earlier to stop the protesters from marching towards Islamabad, will be reopened for traffic gradually.

The TLP protesters will not move towards Islamabad and will stay in Muridke till Tuesday, he added.

He told that the government will withdraw cases registered against the activists of TLP till Wednesday.

“The negotiators of the proscribed organization will visit the Interior Ministry on Monday at 10am [to hold a second round of talks],” said Rasheed.

He added that we won’t take back the cases against those named in the Fourth Schedule.

“I held a one-on-one meeting with Saad Hussain Rizvi,” he said. He added that the government will take up the issue relating to the expulsion of France’s ambassador to the National Assembly.

Terming the activists of TLP as “political workers”, the minister said that the government did not want to clash with religious groups.