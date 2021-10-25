Ethiopia’s Gidey smashes women’s half-marathon world record

MADRID: LetesenbetGideypulverised the women’s half-marathon world record Sunday, slicing more than a minute off the previous mark when she won in Valencia.Running in bright sunshine, it was the first half-marathon the 23-year-old Ethiopian had raced in and she added the record to her 5000m and 10,000m world records.Gidey timed 1hr 02min 52sec to better the previous time of 1hr 04min 02sec set by Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya in April 2021.Valencia was also the scene of Gidey’s 5000m record in October 2020.”Gracias Valencia,” Gidey said at the finish line. “I’m so happy,” she said, holding a sign saying “First woman in history under 63 minutes”.She ran the first 10km in 29min 45sec and then got even faster over the final section of the race.













