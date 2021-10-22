MAKKAH: After the Saudi government relaxed COVID-19 limitations including the holy sites, Muslims are gathering in Grand Holy Mosque (Khana-e-Kaaba) to offer Jumma (Friday) prayer today.

However, today will be the first Friday prayer to be offered at the Grand Mosque after a long period of time, with a full strength of worshippers allowed by Saudi authorities.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Sudais, head of the Haramain Sharifain, has instructed the authorities to ensure proper arrangements for the people.

Moreover, the mosque administration said that fifty additional entrances to the Grand Mosque will be opened today for worshippers.

The inner courtyards and walkways of the Grand Mosque will be constantly sanitised to ensure a safe environment for worshippers.

More than 4,000 officials, men and women, have been appointed to oversee the worshippers for Friday prayers.

Thermal cameras have been deployed at various areas to screen out potentially sick people. Authorities said worshippers must be fully vaccinated and must continue to wear masks within the mosque.

On the other hand, the Khana-e-Kaaba had returned to operating at full capacity on Sunday, with worshippers allowed to pray shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.