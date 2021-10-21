Two FC soldiers, police constables martyred in IED blast in Bajaur

On Wednesday night, two Federal Corps (FC) personnel and two police constables got martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bajaur.

According to ISPR, the blast occurred during a cordon-and-search operation last night. The names of the FC personnel who were martyred are Lance Naik Mudassir, 28, a resident of Kohat and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, a resident of Karachi.

The names of the police constables who were martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman.

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found,” added the ISPR.