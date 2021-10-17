KCCI hails decision to allow business activities on Sunday

Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Idrees has welcomed the Sindh government’s decision to lift the restriction imposed on carrying out businesses on Sunday. In a statement issued on Saturday, Idrees said that the business community is very happy to see that Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala fulfilled his commitment to small traders within 24 hours by successfully convincing the Sindh government to allow business activities on Sunday. “KCCI warmly welcomes Sindh government’s notification in which businesses have been allowed to operate on Sunday which would certainly help in minimising the grievances being suffered by shopkeepers who underwent severe losses due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns”, he added. He said that by promptly and affirmatively responding to Chairman BMG’s request, the chief minister has proved that the Sindh government is undoubtedly a peoples’ friendly government which, despite so many challenges, tries its best to somehow provide relief to the public whenever possible.













