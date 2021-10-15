Shell Pakistan organises Shell Eco-Marathon for students

Shell Pakistan organised the Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) 2021 Student event on Thursday at Rawalpindi, where engineering students from leading Pakistani universities demonstrated the performance of their self-built vehicles across two categories -‘prototype’ (battery powered) and ‘urban concept’ (gasoline run) in line with Shell’s mission to power progress with innovative and cleaner energy solutions.

The vehicles were evaluated by a panel of experts Suneel Sarfraz Munj, Co-Founder of PakWheels.com, Aamir Attaa, Founder & CEO at ProPakistani.pk, and Nadia Haseeb, Country Marketing Head for Lubricants from Shell Pakistan on three main areas – technical and safety features of their car, Innovation in design and social media communication strategy.

Team NUSTAG from NUST EME was recognised as the winner of ‘gasoline urban’ category, for ‘battery electric prototype’ category Team Hammerhead from GIKI secured the top spot in the SEM Student Event 2021. The panel of expert judges also declared Team Urban from GIKI – as the runners-up in the ‘Gasoline Urban’ category, while the Team Envision from PNEC NUST Karachi – became the runners-up in the ‘Battery Electric Prototype’ category. Another team from the NED University Karachi, named NED Racers, were also invited to exhibit their fuel-efficient car in the student event.

Continuing for over 35 years now, SEM has become a global programme. Since 2010, top Pakistani universities have been competing year on year in SEM Asia that has been hosted in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.