Russia, US mull fresh Putin-Biden meeting

Russia and the US are considering a fresh presidential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, the Russian foreign minister said on Thursday.

The schedule of the presidential contact is being discussed at ministerial and deputies’ levels, Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in Minsk following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“There is an absolutely obvious mutual aspiration to develop such contacts. When we reach mutually acceptable terms, we will certainly inform you, and it will be done by the presidential administration,” Lavrov said.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin said US high-ranking diplomat Victoria Nuland discussed organizing a new presidential summit during her visit to Moscow this week.

“The Under Secretary of State is currently in Moscow. She and her Russian colleagues are discussing details of our further contacts with Biden,” Putin had said.