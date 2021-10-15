Pakistan introduces new social media rules to remove unlawful content

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication notified the amended social media rules to control the spread of unlawful content on online platforms.

The rules, titled the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”, have been outlined under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

However, the federal cabinet last month approved the amended rules introduced by the IT ministry.

Federal Minister for Information and Technology Amin-ul-Haq in a statement said action will be taken against any individual posting “immoral content” on social media platforms.

Furthermore, he said that the rules would ensure “full freedom of expression” under Article 19 of the Constitution to the Pakistani consumers; however, the spread of “immoral and obscene” material would be a punishable act.

Under the rules, live streaming of extremist, terrorist, hateful, obscene, and violent content will be banned, the minister said. Adding that social media platforms will have to abide by the Pakistani laws.