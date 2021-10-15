COVID-19: 27 deaths,1,086 new cases in a day

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday (today) morning, Pakistan has recorded another 27 deaths and 1,086 new cases from the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the new 1,086 cases, the number of total infections now stands at1,262,771. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,228.

Moreover, a total of 53,590 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent as compared to yesterday, 2.02%.

Statistics 15 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,590

Positive Cases: 1086

Positivity %: 2.02%

Deaths : 27

Patients on Critical Care: 2132 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 15, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 1,415 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,194,590.

The number of patients in critical care was 2,132. As on Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 39,953.

Furthermore, 464,746 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 437,316 in Punjab, 176,501 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,357 in Islamabad, 33,108 in Balochistan, 34,380 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,363 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.