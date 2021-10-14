Kartik Aaryan and Kriti to reunite for ‘Shehzada’!

Kartik Aaryan who has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Freddy alongside Alaya F, has now announced a fresh new project and his fans can’t keep calm.

Well, his upcoming project has been titled ‘Shehzada’ and it has started trending as soon the news broke on social media.

Only a few minutes after the announcement of ‘Shehzada’, his name has made it to the social media trending list yet again. The revelation of the title has led to a massive wave of excitement within his fandom, a befitting title for the actor as he is no less of a Shehzada himself. The best part is after Luka Chuppi this will be the second confirmed outing of Kartik and Kriti Sanon as they make a great pair on silver screens.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ – a title that garnered massive success down south, last year. Kartik will be essaying the role originally played by Allu Arjun, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The duo will be reuniting after their successful outing with ‘Luka Chuppi’.

Some fan tweets that are full of love for Kartik Aaryan and the new film title:

“Kartik Aaryan is giving a whole lot of surprises with his movies Can’t wait to watch Shehzada”

“Another day and another good news to be heard and that is Kartik Aaryan’s new film shehzada will be releasing soon…so much excited to see it Kartik Aaryan”

“Kartik Aaryan the cutest actor in bollywood.

He is doing remake of South Indian movie. i am so excited to see him ”

“Kartik Aaryan is full of surprises now his next south remake movie shehzada is announced can’t wait to see him Kartik Aaryan”

The film will also be starring Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. This remake is going to be the most sought for simply owing it to the title, tag line, Kartik Aaryan’s befitting portrayal. The film is speculated to go on floors soon and will be hitting screens on 4th November, 2022.

The actor has an envious line-up of films and is tirelessly adding more titles. He has films like ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ Freddy’ and now ‘Shehzada’.